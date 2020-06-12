CLEARFIELD — A Morrisdale man has been charged for leaving a military style box outside a law office near the Clearfield County Courthouse that resulted in the evacuation of downtown Clearfield for several hours on Monday.
Tyler Daniel Thompson, 26, is charged by Clearfield Borough Police Department with serious public inconvenience, a felony of the third degree; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Thompson is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Monday at 7:27 a.m. Clearfield Borough Police were notified that an attorney had found a suspicious package outside of the front door of his office on E. Market Street.
It was a military style crate and it had no note on it. The attorney was concerned that it could have an explosive or a harmful agent inside.
Due to the high volume of criminal court cases scheduled across the street at the courthouse on Monday, authorities evacuated a one block radius of downtown Clearfield including the Dimeling Senior Residences at great cost because many of the residents of the Dimeling are elderly.
The bomb squad from state police Greensburg and Penn State Police were called in and they determined the crate contained paperwork for the attorney, who is the lawyer representing Thompson’s ex-wife in their divorce proceeding.
The box contained photographs and a note to the attorney, stating that “this is it for him and this would be the last piece of good faith that would be shown.”
Police were later made aware that Thompson posted a video on Facebook saying his divorce was not theatrical enough.
Police tried to locate the video but it was removed on social media.
Thompson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.