BYRNEDALE — A Morrisdale woman is facing a felony burglary charge after she allegedly broke into a Byrnedale home and stole items.
Jennifer Renee Folmar, 30, of Morrisdale, is charged with burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the first degree; theft by unlawful taking – movable property; trespassing and criminal mischief – damaging property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 14.
State police in Ridgway responded to an Old Byrnedale Road residence in Jay Township to perform a house check, since there was allegedly a cracked window in the basement bedroom. It was found that the owner of the residence’s bedroom window was cracked and had been pushed open, and forced entry was allegedly made in the basement cellar door. Police observed at least three marks on the door, and a shoe print, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and the door knobs were broken off.
The homeowner showed police video surveillance of a woman, identified as Folmar and known to the homeowner, walking up to the residence on May 10, 2021, allegedly taking clothes off of the back porch and another garbage bag full of items. The homeowner told police she was not permitted to be there.
On May 12, 2021, police performed another house check, since the homeowner reported his cameras had been shut off. Police reportedly found Folmar there, with her vehicle parked in the backyard. She told them she was grabbing clothing and a laptop. Police also observed a shattered window, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On May 14, 2021, the homeowner gave police a list of all the damage and items that were allegedly stolen, including mail, bank checks, titles to a Jeep Wrangler, Ford Ranger and Ford Fusion, six trail cameras, one Samsung Galaxy tablet, a luggage bag, tape recorder, four door/window alarms and three power/communication lines to security cameras, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The homeowner also told police about the smashed window, and the window frame being damaged, as well as holes in the wall of the laundry room and a coat rack ripped off of the wall.
Folmar’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 3 at Jacob’s office.