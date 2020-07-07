PHILIPSBURG — Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Moshannon Valley YMCA of Philipsburg had purchased in 2018 its “Travelin’ Table” — which is a former school bus that was revamped as a full-fledged commercial kitchen. But with the pandemic taking hold, the YMCA has utilized the vehicle to the fullest, as it’s been traveling all throughout Clearfield and Centre counties delivering food to those in need.
Branch Director Mel Curtis said they’ve started restaurant partnerships with it and have been giving out complete meals for kids five days a week.
The Travelin’ Table actually isn’t the only mobile vehicle that’s out delivering food, as Curtis said they have an RV called “Angel 1” that’s also reaching areas that its current 34 feeding sites do not.
“We’re trying to get out to areas where kids can’t get to a feeding site,” Curtis said.
Staff and volunteers started ramping up operations on March 13 as area schools shut down.
“We’ve had a tremendous response from the community,” Curtis said.
Curtis said they’ve got about 200 volunteers helping run all of the food programs, involving numerous organizations.
“We’re constantly on the road (making deliveries),” Curtis said.
While they have been delivering cold meals at this time, they will start into warm meals — as they had normally done with its “Summer Lunch Program” in previous years — starting June 8. As the pandemic continues, Curtis said they are already planning on continuing the program until at least Aug. 28. Food is both donated to the YMCA, as well as the YMCA makes purchases.
“The whole program is massive,” Curtis said. “Most people don’t realize what all we are doing. We’re doing everything from baby food and up.”
Curtis said one of the things they’ve been seeing is that some people feel “too proud” in accepting the help.
“There’s people that I know personally that have never even gotten their first unemployment check yet,” Curtis said. “There’s nothing wrong (with having people help you). It’s not an entitlement. We turn absolutely nobody away.”
Curtis said he is extremely grateful for the amount of volunteers they have with the program, as well as having great staff members in helping pull everything off.
“The community support from all over Centre and Clearfield counties, and the financial support,” Curtis said. “When you can pull over 200 volunteers to do something, that’s pretty special. The volunteers have really made this thing come altogether. Without them, we’d be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week trying to do half of what we do now. I can’t say enough about the volunteers. They’ve done a tremendous job. They’ve been out there on the front line since day one.”