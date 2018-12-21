ST. MARYS — Increased demand for ballistic armor systems is driving an expansion project at Morgan AM&T’s facilities in the region and the bulk of the jobs it is expected to create will be in Coudersport.
“We produce materials in St. Marys and a component in Coudersport used by the military,” Joseph Boylan, strategic marketing director at Morgan, said. “We don’t produce the item used, but we produce a strategic component. We can’t disclose too much due to the nature of working with the military.”
He did say the expansion is being fueled by an increase in orders from the military to levels reminiscent of a decade ago –during the height of activities in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“We put in capacity ten years ago. A lot of that equipment remained available,” Boylan noted. “The demand is now coming back and the higher demand is creating the need for us to put in more capacity. We already, in 2017, started ramping up our production in Coudersport, and even on the materials end in St. Marys.”
According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development earlier this week, the expansion is expected to create 41 new jobs. DCED is providing $100,000 in grant funding and $82,000 in tax credits to help fund the expansion.
Boylan estimated 90 to 95 percent of the new positions will be in Coudersport, but there will be positions created in St. Marys as well.
“I think there’s a challenge in the U.S. associated with getting people,” he said. “Coudersport is a remote area and we’ve gotten 50 already in that area. We’ve been stealing bodies from other Morgan facilities and we now need more bodies. There’s a challenge beyond just the funding with getting bodies and I think that’s going to be our focus.”
Boylan would not disclose the estimated total cost of the expansion project, but the DCED release stated Morgan had pledged to invest $1.6 million in it.
