REYNOLDSVILLE — A Jefferson County mother and daughter have bonded through raising and releasing monarch butterflies over the past few years.
Karen Trudo, treasurer for the Building Up DuBois-Sandy (BUDS) Gardeners, and her daughter, Ashley Albert, have a passion for saving these wild and winged creatures, they said.
BUDS Gardeners of DuBois focuses on educating the community through beautification, gardening and nature-related projects. Trudo likes to call the process “lending a helping hand.”
According to BUDS Gardeners, 90 percent of monarchs die in the wild, but have a 90-percent survival rate if they’re raised in captivity. Members of the organization requested tags from the nonprofit organization Monarch Watch, beginning to tag and release more than 500 of them. The fourth generation of monarchs migrate to warmer climates, such as Mexico and California, where they will hibernate and live for six to eight months, according to BUDS.
Trudo, who lives in Brockway, has been part of the tag-and-release project for five years, and Albert for four. BUDS Gardeners hosts educational releases at Charlie’s Alternator and Starter Shop in DuBois. President Cheryl Shenkle also teaches classes regularly in area schools.
Monarch Watch will ship the tags to whatever “zone” the person is in, Trudo said. Albert and Trudo only tag the monarchs — once a year in August — that are migrating to Mexico. Last year, they released about 850 of them. The ladies can tell just by the butterfly’s wings if it’s a male or female or a migrator.
The ladies collect milkweed from fields near their houses, and went looking for eggs together this year.
It takes about 10-14 days following hatching for a monarch to become fully grown. The butterfly emerges from its green-colored chrysalis — or cocoon — in just a couple of minutes, shedding its home for the last several days. The monarchs are fed twice a day, Albert said, and she keeps an eye on their transformation.
“It’s awesome raising it from just a little egg, and getting to see it become a butterfly and make it all the way to Mexico,” she said.
When the butterflies arrive in Mexico, mate and then die, workers search for and collect the tags to determine how many of them made it there, the women said. Tags are sometimes found up to five years later. The women record the tag code and where the butterfly was released for Monarch Watch.
Butterflies are dying off due to people cutting down milkweed plants or using pesticides, and habitat destruction, as well as wildlife eating them, the women said.
People from the community looking to raise and release butterflies themselves often message Trudo or Albert for advice, they said.
There are about four monarchs kept in a container at a time, Albert said. When they start going into chrysalis, she places them in a tent-like laundry hamper, where they are able to hang upside down before emerging.
A butterfly is a symbol to many people, Albert said. Some want to release them in memory of a loved one. If the butterfly stays around the person after release, it’s a symbol of a loved one’s spirit, she said.
The mother/daughter pair has bonded through watching the beautiful creatures grow and fly away, they said, enjoying an amazing process nature has to offer.
For more information, visit www.monarchwatch.org, www.budsgardeners.com or “The Beautiful Monarch” Facebook page.