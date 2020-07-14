PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Soapy Goat Soap Works has turned raising goats into a family affair, but Deborah Heckendorn and her daughters have taken different paths with their goats.
Deborah Heckendorn is the owner of the Soapy Goat. She raised a milk goat for making products like soaps, scent sticks, and lotions. Her daughter, Grace Heckendorn, is the owner of Goodness Gracious Goodies, which she uses to raise money for her own goats.
Grace is a member of 4-H and breeds and raises meat goats to sell and trade. She will sell goats to other 4-H members looking to try raising goats, or sell them for meat.
“She supports them entirely herself buying and selling, working with other 4-H kids, and bake sales,” Deborah Heckendorn said.
Heckendorn said she always wanted her daughters to be part of 4-H as she herself had grown up with horses. After a few unsuccessful attempts with horses, her daughter turned to goats when she was 8 years old. She is now 17, and has grown her operation to about 30 goats.
“We have a breeding program, we own the mother and the father, and in the fall or winter we’ll breed them and in the spring we have babies. Once they’re old enough we sell some and keep others,” Grace Heckendorn said.
Heckendorn actually got her own milk goat at about the same time Grace got her first goats to breed. Grace’s little sister recently started her own goat operation with a few goats as well.
“When I looked into 4-H for this area, there’s not a large dairy program. There’s a large market program, so I realized that they were going to need market depth,” Heckendorn said. “We got her some goats, her little sister was too young yet. We got her two, and I shortly after got my dairy goat and they kind of all grew up together.”
The money Grace makes from Goodness Gracious Goodies helps cover the costs of her goats and any supplies she needs. She travels with her mom to vendor events, where they sell The Soapy Goat and Goodness Gracious Goodies side by side.
“Her grandma used to own Shaffer’s Pizza, so she has a commercial kitchen and Grace has the perfect place to do all her baking there,” Deborah Heckendorn said.
While they grow and follow different practices with their goats, having them has given them fun ways to bond they wouldn’t have without them.
The milk goat Heckendorn has is about 9 years old, and will need to be retired soon. She is hoping to get a baby from her in the next couple of years to replace her with, so she has a dairy buck to breed her with.
Deborah Heckendorn said she went the route of a milk goat because she was looking for a creative outlet after a spinal surgery. Being able to create things with the milk from her goat gives her that outlet.
The Soapy Goat and Goodness Gracious Goodies will be at the Mahoning Market on Friday mornings with their goat made soaps and lotions, and baked goods for Grace’s goat operation.