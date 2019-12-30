DuBOIS — Each Veterans Day for the past five years, Melissa Strong and her son, Levi Strong, 9, of DuBois, have visited area American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and handed out tokens of appreciation to veterans.
It means so much to the veterans that the duo was recognized for their patriotic service at this year’s annual Veterans Day program held at the VFW Post 813 in DuBois.
Melissa Strong said there are two people in her life who inspired her to hand out the tokens.
“One of them is my brother, Levi’s uncle, his name’s Jason,” said Melissa. “He’s 21 years retired from the Navy. He retired as a chief petty officer, first class Navy diver. So, he’s one of my inspirations.”
She said she also has a friend who is a Marine and is still serving, going on at least 21 years of service.
“Both of them have had accidents, so I just kind of said I needed to do something,” said Melissa.
The first year, Melissa and Levi handed out 130 tokens of appreciation — which include a patriotic photograph with words of appreciation and thanks from the Strong family printed on the back, a USA-themed pen and a butter mint wrapped in red, white and blue packaging.
“The next year, I think, I upped it to 225 to 250, and every year it’s been increasing,” said Melissa. “This year, when it’s all said and done, we’ll have handed out 625. We just find more vets, and we’re expanding to other surrounding communities.”
The pair drop in and out of the American Legions or the VFWs in the area.
“Here in DuBois, we’re in and out of the Legion and VFW all weekend long,” said Melissa. “I call a couple of my contacts, like at The American Legion, and find out what their schedule is. If they have meetings, when their pancake breakfast is, when the VFW’s ceremony is, and I do the same thing for over in Brockway. And then, we expanded to Reynoldsville this year to the American Legion.”
Levi, a student at DuBois Christian Schools, enjoys helping his mother put all of the tokens together every year, as well as meeting the veterans when they hand them out.
“I know he likes seeing the veterans smile and them feeling appreciated,” she said of her son.
Melissa, who enjoys photography, shoots the photograph that is to be included in the tokens each year. This year’s photo featured an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the Thunderbirds that she took at the Westmoreland County Air Show in Latrobe in 2018.
This year, Melissa and her son expanded their visits to veterans at area nursing homes.
“The veterans there deserve it, too, and they can’t get out like others can,” she said.
Five years ago when Melissa came up with this idea, she said she did not ever think that it would lead to this.
“But I always said that I wanted this to be like throwing a pebble in a pond and watching the ripples just expand and expand and get bigger. And it’s happening,” said Melissa.
Melissa said she plans to continue handing out the tokens as long as she’s able.
“I think the veterans, if we’d stop, they would definitely notice,” said Melissa. “I know they look forward to seeing Levi every year, and seeing how much bigger he’s gotten and what he’s going to say.”
“And then whenever he’s (Levi) done, I come up behind him and I shake their hand and I say, ‘Thank you for your service, sir. You’re appreciated at our household every day of the year. Happy Veterans Day to you,’” said Melissa. “And if they have a Vietnam veteran hat on, I always tell them welcome home because they didn’t get a very good reception when they came home.”
Melissa said it’s emotional for her — the good kind.
“It fills my heart,” she said. “It’s near and dear to my heart.”