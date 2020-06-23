COOK FOREST — The Cook Forest Conservancy held the second annual moths, bats, and fireflies event to educate the public on these important forest dwellers, and check the local populations.
Bat biologist Amber Nolder and entomologist Tim Tomon each gave brief presentations about these Cook Forest residents before heading into the forest with headlamps.
Nolder discussed the white-nose syndrome that has caused the endangerment of several local species of bats, including killing 90 percent of the little brown bat population. She explained the difference in species and how to identify common bats to the area.
She also discussed the link between bats and COVID-19, as she would not be handling any bats directly this year once out in the forest. According to Nolder, there had been no direct link found between COVID-19 and any of the local bats in this area.
“No, there’s no direct link between bats and this particular virus that causes COVID-19. There are similar viruses, but they’re not exactly the same,” Nolder said. “...Because they can get related viruses, we think it’s possible that they could get this virus from us.”
Tomon held a similar presentation on moths and linked the evolution of moths to their predators – bats – developing echolocation. He showed a timeline showing when bats first began using echolocation to find prey, and when moths first started to develop ears to hear the clicks of the bats.
He also focused on the diversity of moths, saying many people only think butterflies are the colorful and unique bug of the two.
Once these were done, the experts moved out into the forest to give the public an up-close look at forest populations. Tomon had set up two sheets with lights to attract moths for viewing, while Nolder played bat calls to attract some to fly overhead.
Following the inspection of the moths gathered on the sheet, the group heard a short speech from Bruce Parkhurst about fireflies.
Cook Forest is home to a population of synchronous fireflies, which were previously thought to only live in the Great Smoky Mountains. These fireflies are special because they all flash their lights at the same time.
Following Parkhurst’s talk, she leads the group on a walk up Tom’s Run Road to the field the fireflies are known to inhabit. The night ended with a show from these unique fireflies.