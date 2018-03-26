DuBOIS — Tom Thelen, a national motivational speaker, talked to DuBois Area Middle School students Friday about bullying and how to respond to it.
“I want to send a message with you today so when you walk out of this session, you will not only understand what bullying is and what it isn’t, that’s bullying awareness, right?,” Thelen said. “But you’ll understand how to speak up and most importantly, you’ll understand how to behave in such a way that makes it almost impossible for you to be someone who is continually victimized by bullying.”
Thelen told the students they might get bullied, but they don’t have to stay the victim forever.
Bullying involves a “real or perceived power imbalance,” said Thelen.
“When another students takes control, when another student tries to dominate them, tries to manipulate and control and take power over them, that’s bullying,” he said.
Thelen said there are four different types of bullying: Cyberbullying, physical, verbal and social.
With regard to cyberbullying, Thelen said it’s very important that when a student reports bullying at their school, they need to get a screen shot to show proof.
“The research shows those of you that report bullying and cyberbullying early on, before it spirals out of control, when you get an adult involved early on, usually that bullying comes to an end,” said Thelen, noting that he was once the victim of cyberbullying after a speaking engagement.
“When someone is being made fun of because of their body shape, that’s cyberbullying. When someone is being made fun of because of their sexuality, we can bet that is harassment and cyberbullying,” Thelen said. “It takes kids like you to be able to speak up. Now, I was always waiting myself. When I got bullied, I was waiting for kids like you who would speak up. Usually, it didn’t come.”
Ninety percent of kids stay silent when it comes to bullying, said Thelen, noting everyone makes a choice.
“Little choices down here turn into a huge outcome later on,” he said. “They stack up over time. They become a huge outcome in your character over time.”
Thelen told the students it’s important to have a trusted adult in their lives.
“When we talk it out, we don’t have to act it out,” he said. “If you are dealing with hurt, you’ve got to get help,” Thelen said. “It’s the kids who don’t get help, that’s what we’re worried about, because what’s in the baggage might explode. We don’t want that.”
“If you’re ever thinking about hurting yourself, self-harm, you got to say something to that trusted adult. Or, if you’re thinking about hurting some other kid at this school, don’t do it. Talk that stuff out,” Thelen said.
Thelen said character starts “with the way that we feel. And it moves through the things that we think. It turns into the words that we say. And it becomes the things that we do. Over time, it forms a habit. And those habits become our character.”
