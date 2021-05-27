DuBOIS — A 37-year-old DuBois man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer which occurred at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and North Brady Street near Sheetz in the City of DuBois, according to DuBois police Chief Blaine Clark.
Clark said the motorcyclist was traveling south on Liberty Boulevard when he lost control of the motorcycle and it slid into a tractor trailer which was in the northbound lane of Brady Street.
The motorcyclist was lifeflighted to Altoona Hospital, Clark said. The truck driver was not injured.
No names were provided by authorities.
DuBois City Police responded, in addition to the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and DuSan Ambulance.