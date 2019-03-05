ST. MARYS — A Mount Jewett man is facing charges after police say he attempted to sell drugs.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Daniel E. Geer, 35, last known address 1 E-Z St., Mount Jewett, was found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a cell phone containing information indicating he was distributing drugs.
According to police, an officer was dispatched to 501 Townview apartments on Feb. 16 in response to a report of suspicious activity involving a green Pontiac sedan.
An officer allegedly observed a plastic bag on the floor on the driver’s side of the car with white powder residue and packaging consistent with that of methamphetamine circulating locally. As a result, the officer began surveillance of the vehicle until he witnessed Geer enter the car and leave the area.
A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Vine Road and Chestnut Street, according to the affidavit. The bag the officer had previously observed tested positive for methamphetamine. Additionally, a pipe used for ingesting the drug was found in a McDonald’s bag on the passenger side floor of the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded and police obtained a search warrant. On Feb. 22, a search of the vehicle yielded a glassine “stamp” bag with suspected heroin, new Ziplock bags and assorted drug paraphernalia, in addition to the pipe and bag of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. A cell phone was also found and a forensic extraction resulted in information indicating Geer was using the device for the sale and distribution of controlled substances within the Elk County area.
Geer faces a felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility; two misdemeanor charges each of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and a summary charge for operating a vehicle which was not equipped properly.
A preliminary hearing for Geer is scheduled April 23 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
