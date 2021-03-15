RIDGWAY — Mountain Fest 2021 welcomed several vendors, chainsaw carvers and artisans to Ridgway over the weekend.
Visitors enjoyed everything from local restaurants, wineries and breweries to artists, furniture, blacksmithing and activities, as well as musical entertainment.
The nonprofit event, held this year in memory of its founder Tom “T.O.” Fitch, displayed a chainsaw carving and drawing of him, and welcomed contributions for the scholarship fund developed in his honor, the T.O. Fitch Scholarship Fund.