RIDGWAY — Mountain Fest 2021, rescheduled for March 12-14, is being held in memory of the person who founded it — Tom ‘T.O.’ Fitch.
Mountain Fest, in its third year, is held at the Old Motion Control building on Gillis Avenue, displaying several local vendors, artisans, chainsaw carvers and more.
Julee Marzella of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association said all types of vendors are still encouraged to participate.
“We especially are looking for those who can demonstrate their craft on premises; for instance, glass blowers, candle makers, weavers, potters, etc.,” she said. “It is our ultimate goal to have a schedule where people could attend these demonstrations to watch artisans create their pieces.”
This year’s event is especially important to everyone with the ECWTA, said Marzella.
“Through a collaborative effort of many, we are working hard to put on an event that T.O. would be proud of,” she said. “It is our goal to keep improving and building on what T.O. started to fulfill his dream of making our area a tourist destination a reality.”
Kate Segat, owner and executive chef of Katering by Kate in Ridgway and a member of the ECWTA board, said hosting this event will allow for some normalcy after a long winter and trying year.
“We also want to honor Tom ‘T.O.’ Fitch’s memory by ensuring that this festival keeps going year after year,” she adds. “This festival was one of his many ideas to bring tourism into our area, and we want to do right by him.”
Thus far, the vendor variety includes everything from local restaurants, wineries and breweries to laser printing, authors and artists, furniture, skincare, blacksmithing and farming, as well as activities like cornhole.
Vendors interested in participating can apply at www.ridgwaymainstreetprogram.com/elk-county-wilds-tourism-association. Visit the Mountain Fest Facebook page for updates.