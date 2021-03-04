RIDGWAY — Many Mountain Fest 2021 goers will be sporting special T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts this year.
The third annual Mountain Fest, being held March 12-14, will be held at the Old Motion Control building on Gillis Avenue, displaying several local vendors, artisans, chainsaw carvers and more.
Event T-shirts display a special face — the late Mountain Fest Founder Tom “T.O.” Fitch’s face — on them, giving the “thumbs up” signal.
Julee Marzella of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association said T-shirt sales have just exploded.
“I think it’s T.O.’s likeness, giving the thumbs up on the event he created, that has drawn people to them,” she said.
Marzella said she “suspected” that Fitch chose the original Mountain Fest logo because the “mountain man” looked similarly to him.
“I went with that and worked with a very talented graphic artist from ML Screen Printing in Punxsutawney to tweak the mountain man to make him look more like T.O.,” she said.
The axe in the logo was replaced with the “thumbs up,” said Marzella, and the cap was turned into a baseball cap, which Fitch was always seen wearing.
“We shortened the beard, and added a tattoo,” she said. “True to T.O.’s sense of style, we tore off the sleeves and cut a ‘V’ in the neck of the shirt.”
In order to truly look like Fitch, the smile had to be adjusted, said Marzella.
“My first look at the logo with T.O.’s smile made me very emotional, and had the same effect on others,” she said. “I feel he’s smiling down on us, and encouraging us to keep moving forward with the big plans he had for our region.”
The ECWTA is selling a limited number of T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts at Mountain Fest. T-shirts are $15 each or two for $20. The hoodies are $30 for sizes small through XL, and $35 for sizes XXL and XXXL.
“Some of the T-shirts have been reserved through requests on our Facebook page,” said Marzella. “These T-shirts will be held for payment and pick-up at Mountain Fest until Saturday at noon. After that time, the reserved shirts will be available for sale.”
Pre-paid hooded sweatshirts will be held for pickup at Mountain Fest or the Ridgway-Elk County Welcome Center following the event.
Visit the Mountain Fest Facebook page for updates.