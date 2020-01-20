RIDGWAY — Mountainfest 2020 drew a large crowd to Ridgway throughout the weekend, showcasing local and state-wide artists, crafters and businesses.
Mountainfest, a three-day event now in its second year, was held in the Motion Control Building on Gillis Avenue, with most vendors and artisans inside while chainsaw carvers put on a show outside.
The event welcomed twice as many vendors as last year, said Tom Fitch of the Elk County Wild Tourism Association. The goal, he said, is to give people in the area something to do in the winter, as well as showcase what local artists, organizations and businesses have to offer in the PA wilds.
Mountainfest welcomed 13 musical acts, wineries, such as Bear Creek Wines of Kane, breweries like Straub Brewery and distilleries like Chicken Hill and Triple Nickel distilleries. At least five different restaurants, including the “Anytime, Lunchtime” Elk County food truck, were in attendance.
The event was also meant to “take people back in time,” Fitch said, offering demonstrations of trades like blacksmithing by 16-year-old Weedville man William Barnhart, as well as a grist mill, glassblowing and lumber cutting. Chloe Trumbull, a Ridgway teenaged trapper, also showcased and sold her furs. Ridgway man Dave Fanale hosted his own first-time ax-throwing station.