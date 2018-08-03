REYNOLDSVILLE — Eighteen runners have been jogging their way across the country throughout the summer, inspiring people in the communities through which they pass.
These aren’t just regular runners, though. With each mile they complete, they have broken through a barrier or faced a painful challenge that others might consider impossible.
The “MS Run in the U.S.” is a 3,100-mile fundraising and awareness effort. Eighteen participants run an average of 160 miles each throughout a six-day period, raising $10,000 for the cause.
Yadkinville, N.C., resident Robert Moore kicked off his run in Brookville on July 29. He passed through Reynoldsville early this week, and also ran through Black Moshannon State Park.
Multiple Sclerosis is the body’s abnormal response to its own immune system, affecting the central nervous system — the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. MS can cause typically progressive symptoms like numbness, severe fatigue, speech impairment and impairment of muscular coordination, according to the National MS Society.
The MS Run in the U.S. raises funds and awareness for research, while also helping to improve the quality of life of people living with the disease.
The run started in Los Angeles on April 7, passing through 12 states total, said Community Engagement Manager Amy Wirtz.
“Running across America gives us a great opportunity to raise awareness in many communities,” she said. “We meet people all over the U.S. that have been affected by MS, and they are given hope by what we’re doing to help end this disease.”
Moore was diagnosed with MS at a young age, and has since been doing everything he can to increase awareness of the disease.
On his first day of the run, Moore completed 26 miles, he said. By Tuesday, he completed 79.2 miles. The plan has been to run 26 miles for the first five days of his run, and 20 miles the last day.
His diagnosis impacts him in different ways than it might other runners, since his sensitivity to heat tends to make him extremely tired, and his recovery time is longer, Moore says.
It’s hard for him to train during North Carolina summers, where it stays steadily in the 90-degree range. Although he has run 19 marathons, he has never attempted one like this, and it has been a learning experience, Moore says.
Being diagnosed with something like MS can be extremely discouraging, since many people with the disease are in wheelchairs or have limited mobility, Moore said.
Moore didn’t start running until after his diagnosis 10 years ago. Running has become a release he loves.
“I wanted to get as much use out of my body as I could,” he said. “That was the reason I started running, but it has developed into a passion and something I enjoy.”
He has had many supporters throughout this journey, including people just like himself. A man who has struggled with MS for 23 years ran 10 miles alongside Moore on Sunday, and another from North Carolina made the trip to run 26 miles with him.
“That definitely made it a lot easier — having someone to talk with and something to keep my mind off the pain,” Moore said.
Moore said he recognizes that MS impacts everyone differently, and some people aren’t able to have the activity level he does. But the ones who have the opportunity to be should join the fight against the disease.
“It’s important for me to show others struggling with MS that if you’re able to stay active, stay active,” he said. “Anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”
Moore is set to complete his run on Friday, after finishing around 150 miles. The last runner will wrap up the challenge in New York City on Aug. 10.
For more information, visit www.msruntheus.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.