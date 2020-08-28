ST. MARYS — Michelle Muccio-Krise extends a couple of her passions well beyond her position as Elk County Coroner.
Muccio-Krise is heavily involved with the Elk County Elder Justice Coalition, wanting to offer educational resources to senior citizens, she said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was brainstorming ideas to discuss with the seniors, such as fraud or elder abuse.
The idea behind the initiative is to bring awareness to these issues that impact senior citizens, Muccio-Krise says, teaming up with local entities and offering presentations at places like nursing homes or senior centers.
“I have a passion for the elderly community,” she says.
Muccio-Krise also brought the “Cribs for Kids” initiative to Elk County, helping to provide a safe sleeping space for babies, offering free items like portable pack-and-plays.
These items are crucial in emergency situations where a family has to pack up and leave, Muccio-Krise says, such as domestic violence cases.
There is also the safety aspect, she noted. The program is also meant to be educational and preventative.
After things with COVID-19 settle down, Muccio-Krise says she hopes to give community presentations at area entities such as Catholic Charities, hospitals and the Department of Human Services.
Each year, CFK recognizes 24 women who excel in their achievements. Muccio-Krise was one of them in February.