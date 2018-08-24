State police investigated multiple accidents on Interstate 80 Wednesday near the Clearfield area, according to Community Service Officer Trooper Ronald E. Chewning of Troop C Punxsutawney.
One accident occurred and the backlog caused three more accidents, Chewning said. There were no serious injuries, he said.
Investigation continues and more details will be released at a later date.
