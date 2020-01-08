BROOKVILLE — Multiple drug arrests have been made in Jefferson County in conjunction with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force and Attorney General’s office, according to a report released by the Brookville Police Department.
The charges are all related to drug delivery and possession with the intent to deliver. The individuals charged are accused of selling Tramadol, Methamphetamine and several ounces of marijuana.
Police filed charges against Shawn Czech, 61, of Punxsutawney including a three felony charges for two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility, and three misdemeanor charges for three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Police filed charges against Jacob Brian Ishman, 27, of Summerville, including two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and possession of a controlled substance, and three misdemeanor charges of three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police filed charges against Kaylee Bickle, 33, of Brookville, including a felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges were also filed against a 35-year-old Young Township man, but his name has not yet been released.
The charges were filed in various Jefferson County magistrate offices. Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled, and none are being held in jail at this time.