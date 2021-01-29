PUNXSUTAWNEY — Firefighters from Jefferson and Clearfield counties responded to a structure fire at the NAC Carbon Products Inc. in Punxsutawney Wednesday night.
All three Punxsutawney Borough fire stations responded to the reported structure fire and explosion at 10:30 p.m. at the business located at 314 Elk Run. Other fire departments responding included Brookville, Oliver Township, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Pinecreek Township, Knox Township, McCalmont Township, and Big Run in Jefferson County, while Sandy Township and DuBois’ Goodwill Hose Co. responded from Clearfield County.
At the time of the fire, Punxsutawney Fire Chief Paul Hense said there were only about three or four employees in the facility and all were able to make it out safely.
The cause of the fire is believed to be due to a problem in one of the pressure lines of a furnace which caused one of the furnaces to become over-pressured and blow up, said Hense, noting that was the reason for the explosions.
Hense said the building has a set of five furnaces and that all of the others seem to be working properly.
“There is quite a bit of damage, it was pretty extensive. It blew out every window and the bay doors, it just blew them right out,” Hense said.
Hense noted that firefighters had to use dry chemicals to put out the fire rather than water.
“That’s only the second time this has happened, but it was major,” Hense said. “We carry foam on our trucks, but we can only carry so much, so we started going through the county to get more there. Thank God we have a local fire extinguisher company, we got a lot of dry chemicals from them.”
He said it was about 5 a.m. when the last fire chief went home for the night.
“Everybody did a god job and we had a lot of help from other agencies,” Hense said.