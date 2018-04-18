DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved purchasing materials for a sewer line extension on Kiwanis Trail at Monday’s Municipal Authority meeting.
Engineer Perry Bowser said the extension will begin approximately 100 feet south of the Blue Jay Road intersection and extend 1,100 feet along the east side of Kiwanis Trail, providing services to four existing homes and three planned new homes.
The cost estimate is as follows: Pipe and fittings, $12,300; stone and stone bedding and backfill material, $13,304; paving materials, $4,150; seeding and mulching, $600, for a total of $30,354.
“I did look back since we did the big sewer replacement project in 2005,” Bowser said. “I just looked at the cost from those, that project using unit costs to put that same length and number of manholes in service connections in under that contract will be $97,587. So if we were to at some point extend the line up Kiwanis Trail, we would paying approximately $60,000 more to put that line in.”
The extension is in an area that the township has the Act 537 Sewage Plan. “So it does benefit the future extension within that area,” Bowser said.
Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked if the cost estimates are pretty close.
“I believe they are because I got quotes for the pipe and fitting and we already have a price on the stone and materials we have in stock,” Bowser said. “I couldn’t get actual current pricing from our local plant, but I got pricing from their other plants and that is coming from what we paid last year so ... I’m pretty comfortable with the numbers.”
The supervisors authorized Bowser to proceed with the project.
Relating to this project, the supervisors approved a resolution to make a 2018 budget adjustment.
Manager Dave Monella said there is a $113,000 surplus in the sewer fund.
The supervisors approved the resolution in a 5-0 vote.
