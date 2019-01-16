RIDGWAY — The 2019 primary is fast approaching and that means those interested in getting their names on the ballot for the municipal election need to act soon.
Feb. 19 marks the first day to circulate and file nomination petitions, but candidates have less than a month to get them before the last day to do so on March 12.
Municipal elections include offices at the county, municipal and school board level; as well as for judge of the Court of Common Pleas.
In Elk County, a proclamation listing open offices will be published Feb. 26.
“But that doesn’t give them much time if they wait for the list,” Elk County Elections and Voter Registration Director Kim Frey said.
To aid in the process, the county has an informational meeting planned for potential candidates at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 in conference #2 at the Elk County Courthouse Annex.
“If a candidate is going to run or has thought about running, come to the meeting,” she said. “We go over the process: The top of the petition needs filled out, What paperwork is needed, if there’s a filing fee, what signatures they need. We also touch on campaign finance law.”
Frey noted most offices in the municipal election, but not all, require candidates to be a member of the two major parties: a Republican or Democrat.
She also noted personal checks are not accepted for filing fees. Cash, money orders or certified checks must be used.
Frey said the office is happy to help those running or with questions about the process, regardless of whether they make it to the informational meeting.
“They can call the office,” she said. “If they can’t make it on the 12th, they can stop in. Just because they can’t make the meeting doesn’t mean they can’t run. We’ll get them a packet. Getting their names on the ballot is the easy part. We’ll help them.”
She did caution that those seeking to run for the Court of Common Pleas must work through the state, rather than the county.
“We don’t take their petitions,” she said. “The (Pennsylvania) Department of State certifies that for us.”
Frey encouraged people thinking about running to research the position they’re considering through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s www.newpa.com website. Information is available by clicking on the “local government” menu and clicking on “publications.”
“They have to do a little bit of homework to know what they’re running for,” Frey said.
She encouraged people to run for local openings, and noted many offices require only 10 signatures on a nomination petition to get on the ballot.
“We’re here to serve the public and help their candidacies run smoothly,” she said. “We encourage them. I know a lot of people think, ‘I can’t do that,’ and then they do an excellent job. They might find themselves really liking the position and it serves the community.”
