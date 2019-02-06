SYKESVILLE — Matt Flanders, appearing before the Sykesville Borough Council Monday evening, expressed concern about recent flooding of the basement of his home on Sykes Street Extension.
The project he believes was responsible for the flooding was begun in 2016 and involved Continental Construction putting in a water line from DuBois. Sykesville Borough was granted the project money from PennVest, according to Secretary Jaysa Neale.
Flanders asked council members for guidance, since he is in the process of cleaning up the water damage. President Mack Zimmerman assured Flanders the problem would be addressed, and solicitor C.J. Zwick said the contractor who dug the ditch would be contacted.
Municipal Needs Assessment
President Zimmerman said he received notice of a Jefferson County Municipal Needs Assessment. Each municipality in Jefferson County has the opportunity to fill out and return the evaluation, which can be helpful in applying for grants.
Free of charge, the assessments can improve the overall quality of life for residents and communities by addressing things like sanitary sewer systems and water, street and road improvements and housing needs, Zimmerman said.
“We need a lot of street and road improvements,” he added.
Other council members chimed in, stating sidewalk renovations are also a need.
Zwick recommended passing on the water and storm sewer analysis part of the survey to Sykesville’s project engineers, since they would know the most about the status of those needs. That motion was seconded and carried.
Winter concerns
Crewman Sam Armagost told the Council this has been the worst year for frozen water meters in the Sykesville area — with five in the month of January. Council members agreed to send letters to residents regarding guidelines for the replacement water meters.
Michele Yamrick expressed concern regarding parking on Main Street during the winter, despite the signs that say parking is not permitted to during certain times. This could potentially cause an accident when trucks are attempting to plow the roads, she said.
