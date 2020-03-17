Municipal officials in the tri-county area have announced changes that are going into effect as the coronavirus impact continues.
In DuBois, Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said city offices are closed to non-employees due to the coronavirus pandemic and following the instructions of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Anyone with questions or concerns related to city business is asked to call and make an appointment.
“City employees will still be working,” said Suplizio. “We believe this is the best solution for the safety of all residents.”
For water bills and tax payments, there is a slot to the left of the door at the city building. Payments can be dropped into a lock box inside the building. Anyone needing a receipt is asked to call the city building at 814-371-2000.
“We are asking everyone if you do not need to go out, please do not go out. We are asking large groups if it is not essential that they meet, please do not meet,” said Suplizio. “We are following the advice of the CDC. The sooner we can get everyone to cooperate the sooner we can put this behind us. I would also like to remind people that when they go shopping, they don’t have to hoard items — take cognizance of your neighbors.”
In Sandy Township, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said there haven’t been any major impacts on operations of the township so far.
“We are ensuring that we are following good and proper hygiene, keeping sick employees at home, and disinfecting the police vehicles after transports,” said Arbaugh. “We are also increasing the automatic hand sanitation units in the building. We are also working closely with our local Emergency Management as updates occur.”
Arbaugh also said the township is encouraging residents and others with comments and/or questions to email or call public input in, instead of physically coming to meetings.
“We will be evaluating meeting locations and meeting delivery in the next few weeks,” said Arbaugh. “We haven’t had anyone reach out with concerns at this point. The biggest thing is just to follow the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health recommendations by following proper hygiene, staying at home if your sick, avoid large groups of people, and having some supplies at home in case you can’t leave due to illness.”
According to a news release issued by the City of St. Marys Friday, officials are advising people to heed Center for Disease Control (CDC) precautions, including covering coughs and sneezes with one’s elbow, washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, cleaning surfaces frequently and staying home if feeling sick.
The city also referenced Gov. Tom Wolf’s statement March 12, which strongly encouraged the suspension of large gatherings.
“The City asks that residents do what so many are already doing, which is to check in with elderly neighbors and friends with chronic illnesses that exist in our town,” the news release says. “While this will not be the last uncertain situation our community faces, it is also not the first. The values and strengths that have built our community over generations will also guide us through this.”
Sykesville officials released a statement that all events to take place at the Town Hall from March 16 to April 4 are postponed.
“In the interest of public health and safety, the Town Hall meeting as well as the regular meeting of Sykesville Borough Council for Monday, March 16 has been cancelled. the Town Hall Meeting will be re-scheduled and re-advertised. thank you, and please stay safe during the Covid-19 crisis,” said Michele Yamrick, council president.
Big Run Council has also postponed its council meeting from Monday night to March 30 at 7p.m. Reynoldsville has cancelled the March Water and Sewage Authority meeting.
The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce also released a statement the Civic Center will be closed until March 30.