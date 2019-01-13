DuBOIS — Upon its anniversary of 50 years in the DuBois community, Murrays Family of Dealerships is looking back on the rich history of how it all began.
Murray’s is a privately owned, independent dealer of Ford, Lincoln and Honda on Blinker Parkway, and the Freightliner-Western Star dealership on Rich Highway in DuBois.
Murray’s Family of Dealerships dates back to 1968, when it was founded by Harvey “Harv” Murray, who was a family farmer in the Rockton area.
“Harv” Murray was involved in the trucking business after his discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945, before purchasing his own truck and hauling cars for automotive shippers, according to the family history. In 1949, he bought Rafferty Taxi and started “City Cab Service” in DuBois.
He and his wife Genevieve raised their four children – Harv III, Michele, Glenda and Greg – at their Carson Avenue home.
Besides having a “growing fleet” of taxicabs and a growing family, Harv started City Service Garage behind his Sandy Township home in 1955, offering repair work.
The Murray family purchased the Ford Store, followed by McAninch Motors, in 1968, the history says. Murrays Ford Lincoln Mercury was then established, employing three sales people and two service technicians. The Honda business was added in 1981, and Freightliner-Western Star in 1995.
Throughout 2018, Murray’s held anniversary giveaways, such as anniversary-themed T-shirts and traveling mugs, special promotions, as well as a 50-year Christmas party, Greg Murray said.
The business started with just five employees in 1968, and now 122 people from the area work there. The eco-friendly “state-of-the-art” collision center, next to the Ford, Honda and Lincoln dealerships on Blinker Parkway, is the business’ most recent addition.
Murray’s – a multi-year winner of the Chairman’s Award from Ford – aims to focus on employee appreciation, offering a “courteous, well-trained and professionally certified staff” to its customers.
After Harv’s retirement, Greg Murray served as president, and has done so for more than 25 years.
He says he and his siblings were raised in the business, picking up their father’s values in business and customer service. His father was a small-town farmer who believed in an “honest day’s work.”
“It’s all because of my dad that we are here,” he said. “It’s about being honest with people and carrying on his legacy to customers.”
