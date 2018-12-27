Music has always been an especially important aspect of worship for the First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois, said Pastor Sarah Sedgwick.
“It began when the church was erected, the choir was formed and not just participated and helped lead worship, but they were also out in the community doing all sorts of concerts,” said Sedgwick.
There were two orchestras that served for the church for many years — the adult orchestra and youth orchestra.
“We have held numerous concerts within the sanctuary over the years and even though our choir is now smaller, with 10 choir members, it’s still important to us and we’ve been blessed with Dr. Tom Smith, a local eye doctor, who plays the piano, can play the organ, and plays several instruments. He plays almost every Sunday,” said Sedgwick.
The church is also blessed to have organist Steve Curry who has been there for about two years, she said.
“Of course he brings experience playing on the organ,” said Sedgwick. “So that’s what stands out. We have a beautiful pipe organ that was installed in the early 90’s.”
As a congregation, the First United Presbyterian Church traces its roots back to the year 1876 when a group of Welsh immigrants arrived in the lumbering town of DuBois.
The congregation began in that year with 10 people. Since then, it has served the DuBois community through ministries and missions including home delivered meals, educational opportunities for all ages, community events such as musical concerts and dinners, and through the civic involvement of its members.
“Our congregation, they are faithful people, they’ve attended this church for years,” said Sedgwick. “At the last count, we have about 90 members. I feel, like a lot of other mainly denominational churches, our congregation’s aging and we’re not drawing in the younger people like we used to. People are choosing to do other things on Sundays.”
Sedgwick said FUPC has really tried to incorporate mission.
“Not just local mission but national mission, and international mission,” said Sedgwick. “We have a gentleman who left an international mission fund, so that allows us to take international mission trips. Some members have gone down to Mexico to do mission work and study the issues of immigration along the border. And then in January of 2017, there were two of us from the church that went with a larger group to Thailand. We have a 25-year-old partnership with other churches in Thailand.”
In addition, Sedgwick said, as far as she knows, FUPC is the only church that provides home-delivered meals in the area.
“We have a partnership with Parkside Community Center, where we pick up meals every day,” said Sedgwick. “Currently, we have 18 meals we’re providing to people in the area.”
The congregation also provides a free community breakfast at the church on the first Sunday of every month.
“We get anywhere between 80 and 100 people,” said Sedgwick. “It’s a mixture of community people and church members. And we have a team from Trinity Chapel and our church that cooks this breakfast once a month.”
“So that’s our focus. We’re trying to building partnerships with people in the community,” said Sedgwick.
The Soul Platter Café is another example of a partnership. FUPC is providing free space to begin a “pay-what-you-can” café expected to open early in 2019.
“It’s new to this area but it’s not new in larger cities,” said Sedgwick. “There are ‘pay-what-you-can’ cafés all over the nation. The most popular one is the one that Jon BonJovi owns in New Jersey. The idea is that anybody regardless of their ability to pay has the ability to eat in a restaurant quality setting. And not feel like they can’t because they can’t pay.”
It’s not a soup kitchen, she said.
“It’s run totally as a café. They will, at the end of the meal, receive a bill with the suggested price,” said Sedgwick. “And when they receive that, they will have about four options. They can pay the suggested price, they can pay the suggested price and pay over it, they can pay however they can, or they can not pay and at that point they would be encouraged or invited to do some volunteer work.”
It’s become an important part of First United’s ministry to partner with others. Because of its aging congregation, church members aren’t always able to assist physically, but they’re generous in other ways, Sedgwick said.
“We have a membership that is older and they need services too. So, a lot of our focus is on helping. Many of our members, along with me, are involved in monthly visitation with what we call our ‘shut-ins,’ people who can’t get out. For example, we make blizzard boxes for our shut-ins and meal delivery recipients,” said Sedgwick.
Across the street from the church is its Red Mission House, which has evolved into a place for overnight stays for church groups who are either passing through and need a place to stay or want to stay for the week.
“When they stay for a number of days for a mission trip, we coordinate all of their work and their food, and we create those experiences for churches who want to engage in mission work outside of their communities,” said Sedgwick. “We have found that we get more of a regional response. People don’t want to drive too far. They want to be able to drive far enough away that they’re out of their community or their comfort zone, but that it’s not going to take them two days to get home. So we’ve had anywhere from five to six. We didn’t have any this summer, because now our challenge is we need to find a program manager. We need someone who can work with the teams and who has construction experience. Those are our greatest needs right now.”
The Red Mission House is available to anybody, she said. If there’s a corporate retreat, a business or non-profit that has someone coming in to speak and they would rather stay in more of a home environment than a motel, that can be arranged also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.