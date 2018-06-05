BROCKWAY — The first of eight “Music in the Park” performances this summer will take place Sunday, June 10, when The Sharptones from Altoona take the stage in Brockway.
The concerts are sponsored by The Frank Varischetti Foundation. They take place at the American Legion stage in Taylor Memorial Park. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge.
The Sharptones feature a vocal and musical program of music from the 1950s and ‘60s.
The concerts will take place every Sunday evening through Aug. 5, except on July 1.
Brandon Giuffre from Clearfield will perform on June 17, followed by Crossfire from DuBois on June 24.
Heather Olson from Curwensville will be on stage on July 8, followed by The Vagabonds from DuBois on the 15th, Brockway’s very own Village Voices on the 22nd, The Moore Brothers from Clearfield on July 29 and HOLeY Jeans from Franklin wrapping up the season on Aug. 5.
In the event of rain, the concert will be held in the auditorium of the Brockway Area High School.
