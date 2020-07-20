DuBOIS — Though the first half of MusicFest 2020’s concert season was canceled due to the pandemic, music will be heard coming from the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the DuBois City Park beginning this Thursday.
Sponsored by the City of DuBois, MusicFest 2020 will be kicking off at 7 p.m. Thursday in the city park.
This week’s performance will feature Heather Olson and The Silver Eagle Band.
Co-Chairmen Jeff Baronick and Denny Skraba said they are looking forward to bringing some great entertainment to the community in the weeks to come.
Out of respect to others, the chairmen are asking everyone who attends to bring a lawn chair, wear a mask and maintain the 6 feet social distancing guidelines.
“Come out and listen to some great music as it fills the air in DuBois,” said Skraba.
MusicFest was started more than 35 years ago by the late Jack Averill.