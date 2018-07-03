PUNXSUTAWNEY — The 52nd annual Groundhog Festival festival is under way, and unfortunately was also under rain on its second day.
That didn’t stop the fun, though.
The four-member band “THW,” an award-winning country group from Pittsburgh, weren’t able to finish their stage performance due to the hard rainfall Monday night. According to the festival’s Facebook page, the group was able to perform a few songs.
So far, the festival has had its “Park and Shine Cruz In” and worship performances on Sunday, an adorable Diaper Derby activity for toddlers on Tuesday and performances by the Hillbilly Way.
Independence Day offered performances by tribute bands — Sail on Beach Boys and Heather Olsen and the Silver Eagle Band — and of course, the fireworks finale.
Thursday and Friday will have more children’s activities, like the three-wheel barrow and scooter races on Thursday and the tractor pull Friday, a flower and plant sale and more musical performances throughout the weekend, including the high energy rock and roll band “Main Street Cruisers” on Thursday and professional entertainer and impersonator Tom Sadge on Friday.
The rest of the week is calling for only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in Jefferson County, with temperatures in the high 70s and 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain or shine, the Groundhog Festival brings offers more than 75 vendors to the streets of Punxsutawney, where both residents and tourists are bound to find something fun to do.
For more, visit www.groundhogfestival.com.
