ST. MARYS — Each Friday, South St. Marys Street Elementary School first-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic welcomes “mystery readers” into her classroom or onto a big-screen Smart TV.
This is the second year Kocjancic has hosted “Mystery Reader Friday,” which is intriguing for students, she said.
“Last year, I invited family members, friends and various school faculty members to come into the classroom and read a favorite book,” she said. “The students looked forward to it, and love the surprise of not knowing who it would be.”
It helped sharing people’s love for reading with these young learners, Kocjancic said.
If the reader is a school staff member, such as the school nurse, superintendent or assistant principal, they attend in person wearing a mask, Kocjancic said. If it’s a parent or other guest, the session is hosted via Zoom.
“It still brings parents and outside community members to the classroom, but in a safe manner, while dealing with a national pandemic,” she said.
Kocjancic said she believes getting the community involved in children’s education is a good way to bring everyone together.
She has only had a few mystery readers so far this far, Kocjancic said, since she recently got everything technically situated.
“I am scheduled throughout February,” she said.
One reader included the mother of a student the first time, Kocjancic added.
“The look on that little girl’s face was priceless,” she said.
Each reader has had “really fun” books so far, Kocjancic said. When someone signs up to read, she sends them a link that week, and they just need a computer with a microphone and camera.
“My students watch them on our big screen and can communicate with them and we can see each other,” she said.