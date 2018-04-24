DuBOIS — The New York Gilbert and Sullivan musical cabaret, “I’ve Got a Little Twist,” entertained DuBois Area Middle School students Monday as part of the DuBois Area Community Concert Association’s Outreach Program.
“The DuBois Area Community Concert Association has been presenting professional musical performances for 56 years,” said DACCA President Frank Foulkrod. “If you take that into consideration, we have a mission statement. Our mission is this, to expose the students a variety of live music, that you normally don’t hear in this area, and, also, to foster an interest in different forms of music. Over the years, we’ve had many kinds of music from over all the United States and, actually, all over the world.”
Foulkrod said the association has had nothing but professional performers come to the area — orchestras, brass bands, large and small, instrumentalists, pianists, guitarists, violinists.
“We’ve had vocalists, anywhere from classic to country to modern music,” Foulkrod said.
The show Monday was a sample of what they might see if they went to Broadway in New York City.
“Very uplifting, a little different,” Foulkrod said.
“Gilbert and Sullivan were two guys who wrote, pretty much, the very first musical, similar to Broadway shows, back in the 1870s, 1880s and 1890s,” said baritone and master of ceremonies David Auxier. “We’re still performing the music and shows today, in New York City, professionally for audiences, like you guys, who enjoy it. So, that’s the most amazing thing. This show, today, is called, “I’ve Got a Little Twist.” This show shows how G&S, that’s what we call Gilbert & Sullivan, pretty much paved the way for all Broadway musical theater shows.”
The students heard snippets from “Spamalot” and “Music Man.” As a group they sang a number of songs that were performed Sunday for the members of the DuBois Area Community Concert Association.
Two students were brought onstage to write their own patter song, which is characterized by a moderately fast to very fast tempo with a rapid succession of rhythmic patterns in which each syllable of text corresponds to one note. It is a staple of comic opera, especially Gilbert and Sullivan, but it has also been used in musicals and elsewhere.
The DACCA outreach program provides DuBois students the opportunity to meet and listen to famous artists at no charge to the school district.
Visit the DACCA website at www.duboisconcertassociation.com to view the upcoming 2018-19 concert season lineup. For ticket information, contact Foulkrod at 371-1764 or Marcheta Kovalyak at 653-2986.
