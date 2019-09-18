KERSEY — The name of the man who died in an Elk County landfill accident Tuesday has been released.
According to a report received by Ridgway State Police early Wednesday morning, Gary Haupt, 56, of Penfield, was pronounced dead on the scene at Greentree Landfill, an Advanced Disposal operation at 653 Toby Road in Kersey.
Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio reported that Haupt was entrapped between the rear of a tractor trailer and the back of a garbage tipping device around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Ridgway State Police said Haupt died of injuries sustained during the entrapment. Officers arrived at the scene around 4 p.m.
Although the incident is presumed to be accidental, police say an investigation will continue.