As she accepted the 2019 Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s annual Silver Ribbon Award, which recognizes someone in the community who exemplifies community service and volunteerism, as well as someone who mentors others in reaching their full potential, a humble Nancy Micks said she has been rewarded her entire life, mostly by the people who attended the award luncheon held Thursday at the Community Center of Christ the King Manor.
“I have been so fortunate all my life,” said Micks. She thanked those who wrote letters of praise read by Silver Ribbon Committee Chairwoman Claudia “Cookie” Jacobson, including her husband, John, daughters, Kelly Ball and Kristie Yount, and many friends.
“But in walking around the room, it is amazing to me the people who not only are here, but who have always been here,” said Micks. “There are many silver ribbon recipients here. There are the people who made it happen in our community. Please know how fortunate we all are to have each other. That’s what it’s all about.”
“And the more we have, the more we’re able to share,” said Micks. “And the more we share, the more love we give. I sincerely appreciate all of you coming today and I just want for everyone to be and have the very best. Thank you so much.”
Prior to Micks accepting the award, Jacobson shared some heartfelt letters from those who have worked closely with Micks over the years.
“What better person could there be to receive the 2019 Silver Ribbon Award than Nancy Micks; her achievements are second to none,” said DuBois City Manager and DuBois Area United Way Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio. He said Micks is the only life member of the DuBois Area United Way; she was one of the premier fund raisers in the area which started the Paul G. Reitz Leadership Club; and she has served in every capacity on the United Way Board. She also sat on the city council from January 1998 to December 2001, where she showed her leadership skills and helped move the City of DuBois into the future.
“Nancy is a true leader, and without her, DuBois would not be where it is today,” said Suplizio. “But the thing I will remember most about Nancy, and is one of her best qualities, is she never forgets a person or their name.”
Jodi August, who became the DuBois chamber executive director after Micks’ retirement in 2015, said she still calls on Micks for the things that she does best — “being a mentor, a leader in our community, and best of all being everyone’s friends.”
Chamber Administrative Assistant Susan Loskoski said she is thankful to have worked with Micks and benefitted from her experience and wisdom.
“She (Micks) leads by example, treating the people around her with respect and expressing her appreciation,” said Loskoski.
Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group Manager Julie Stewart said Micks has been a huge influence in her life who ultimately became a dear friend.
“She truly believed in the concept of giving back and she lived it,” said Stewart. “I can’t even imagine the number of people lives she’s touched through the years; or the impact she’s had, but if you look around the area, every major good thing that’s happening she was part of developing.”
Previous recipients of the Silver Ribbon award were Manda Shaw in 2018, Carol Foltz in 2017, Craig Ball in 2016, and JoAnn Zartman in 2015.