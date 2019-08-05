Nancy Micks will be this year’s Silver Ribbon Award, according to a spokesman for the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.
The Silver Ribbon Award has been established by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development in recognition of a man or woman who has attained a proud level of professionalism.
A formed committee accepts nominations and selects a recipient based on submission.
The recipient of the Silver Ribbon Award must meet each point of the specified criteria.
He or she must:
- Actively and generously mentor others in attainment of their professional excellence and leadership skills.
- Demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in his/her own life, business, or profession.
- Provide valuable community service by volunteering time and energy to improving the quality of life for others.
To honor Micks, who served as a longtime executive director of the chamber before her retirement, the chamber will host the Silver Ribbon Award luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Community Center of Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
The cost of lunch will be $20, and it will be catered by Luigi’s Ristorante. A coffee bar will also be provided by Serene Bean Espresso Catering.
Please make reservations by contacting the DuBois Chamber of Commerce at 814-371-5010.
Any company that would like to be a sponsor of the luncheon is asked to contact the chamber office soon to be included in printed materials.
Previous recipients of the Silver Ribbon award were Manda Shaw in 2018, Carol Foltz in 2017, Craig Ball in 2016, and JoAnn Zartman in 2015.