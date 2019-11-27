Editor’s note: The following was intended to run on page B6 of Tuesday’s edition. We apologize for any inconvenience.
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet month — a month dedicated to helping older animals find a loving home to live out the rest of their days.
Here are some senior dogs in our coverage area in need of a good home:
Clearfield County SPCAGinger is an 8-year-old Boxer mix who has a big heart! She loves people, but not so much cats. Ginger gets along well with other dogs. She still has lots of energy left and loves to go for walks.
To meet Ginger, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
Gateway Humane SocietyJeff is a Terrier mix who is around 11 years old. He can be a difficult little guy, and has lived at the shelter for far too long. Jeff would need someone who is very patient. He is moody, but can be very sweet.
To meet Jeff, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
Elk County Humane SocietyIvy is a 10-year-old Rottweiler mix who was surrendered by her owner when they went to prison. She is a very sweet girl who likes the simple things — ear scratches, naps and soft beds. She walks well on a leash and would make a great family pet.
Angel is an 11-year-old Pit Bull mix who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner passed away. Angel is a total sweetheart who adores people and is very cuddly. She is completely blind, so she requires a little extra help when it comes to navigating new places.
Stop by the shelter to visit Angel or Ivy at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSCooper is an 8-year-old Labrador mix who is very friendly and loves attention. Cooper enjoys his toys, playing outside and car rides. He is on medication for seizures. Cooper is an amazing senior dog and deserves a chance to live out his golden years in a loving home with a family.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSChase, an 11-year-old black Labrador mix, has been with WRSA for a few years now. He was seized by the Punxsutawney State Police, with a multitude of other dogs, at a Big Run location. He is friendly with cats, dogs, chickens, pigs, goats and horses. If nothing else, stop by to give sweet Chase some love and affection.
Cecil is a 10-year-old Hound looking for her furever home and a family to spoil her! The volunteers love her, but this sweet girl could really use a home of her own.
For more information, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com