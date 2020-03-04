REYNOLDSVILLE — C.G. Johson welcomed nationally recognized educational consultant Mark Weakland to town on Monday for Read Across America week.
Weakland and his wife are both teachers. He was a special education and reading teacher, and his wife is a music teacher. As a musician, he said music has always been something he incorporated into his job.
While he has many children’s books published, he is not a well known children’s author. His major sellers are his books written for teachers, which are published nationally. He often gives presentations in major cities on teaching methods as well.
He worked for many years as a teacher and educational consultant, providing professional development in reading and instructional practices. In 2014 he began his own business, Mark Weakland Literacy to bring practical solutions to literacy challenges teachers face.
With this goal, he has travelled across the country for multi-month residencies, keynote speeches, and workshops.
Weakland makes sure to regularly teach in schools and work with teachers to keep his feet in the classrooms while speaking nationally about engaging children. Though he travels the country, he lives at Springwater Farm in western Pennsylvania.
He wrote his first book in 1999 simply, he says, because he wanted to see if he could do it.
“I do love writing and I love books, but it was more of a, ‘Can I do this?’ and I failed miserably for like nine years, but I did eventually get one book written,” Weakland said.
His goal is to encourage children to read and write in any capacity. He said he values the importance of literacy and works to encourage it across the country through his business.
“They don’t even need to become an author, they just need to know that writing and reading is an important skill, and hopefully they see it as a bit fun after something like this. I know the teachers are working hard to do that too,” Weakland said. “I’m just here for one day and the folks here are doing it every day.”