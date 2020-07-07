BROCKWAY – Drivers along Route 219 near Brockway have probably noticed the swath of land cleared out and crawling with construction equipment. That work is part of a National Fuel Gas Co. project in the area.
National Fuel calls the project “The Brockway Modernization Project,” and the name directly describes what is happening. The natural gas pipe in a 9.7-mile line trough Horton and Snyder townships is being replaced with new coated steel lines.
“The line in that area is a vintage pipeline, so this project is to modernize and upgrade it,” explained National Fuel’s Carly Manino. “When it is completed, we will restore the area.”
Manino said that the 12-inch pipe along that line is an existing line, not a new project going through the area.
The project has sections across the state, not just the 9.7 miles seen in the area. The goal is to update the pipes for continued long-term use. It is expected to improve safety around the pipeline, update the infrastructure, and enhance system reliability.
Manino said that the project will take much of the summer.
“The expected operation date is late August,” she said.
When the work is completed and the area is restored, Manino said that residents should expect their service to return to normal.
“It will not change the service,” she said. “We have a couple of residents who are impacted by the project, but we’re working with them. Everything else should stay the same.”