PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday around 4:10 p.m., continuing across the border and into Elk County.
A public statement issued by the NWS Wednesday said a preliminary photographic ground survey was conducted by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, as well as damage and data reports, that led them to confirm the Brockway-to-Brockport tornado.
“Damage began a few miles south of Brockway, and continued four miles northeast into Elk County, to just southwest of Brockport,” the NWS report said. “Documented damage includes uprooted trees, a toppled truck and facial damage to structures.
“Damage is consistent with an EF1 tornado, with a maximum wind of 85-95 miles per hour.”
According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Authority, calls began coming into the 911 center around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, continuing into Wednesday morning.
Incidents were reported in Brookville, Sigel, Ringgold, Reynoldsville, Worthville, Punxsutawney, Falls Creek, Brockway and other surrounding townships. Several residents evacuated their homes due to rapidly rising water.
“High winds and heavy rain caused substantial damage in the Crenshaw area near the county line, as well as roadway closures and business flooding along State Route 219 from Brockway to the Clearfield County line,” the Jefferson County EMA reported.
Areas surrounding Brookville and Sigel received 2 and a half to 3 and a half inches of rain, whereas the Brockway area reported more than 4 inches, said Jefferson County EMA Director Tracy Zents in a press release. Basement and roadway flooding was reported, as well as a home with first-floor flooding.
Major flooding along State Route 219 in Washington and Snyder Townships was reported by Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Miller. The road was also closed from Brockway to DuBois for several hours.
Further ground and aerial surveys will be conducted by the NWS and the EMAs of Jefferson and Elk counties throughout the week, and more information will be issued as it becomes available, the NWS report said.
The Emergency Operations Center for Jefferson County stood down around 9:30 p.m., with no reported injuries.
