RIDGWAY — An Elk County woman is sharing her passion for horses and healing through a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people.
Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies, located at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway, is an all-volunteer effort run out of a four-generation family farm facility.
Founder Amanda Balon said she is the fifth generation for the farm, and it’s been in the family for 118 years. About three years ago, she decided to combine her love for horses and her masters degree in counseling to start her own nonprofit organization.
She researched and visited other places that provide natural coping methods through animal interaction and therapeutic horticulture, and after seeing the success rates, says she knew it was what God had planned for her to do.
Not only can horses rescue people from whatever hardships they may be facing, but all of BMFNT’s eight horses were rescued or donated to them, Balon said. Each horse has a story — some endured an isolated and lonely life, whereas others could just on longer be cared for. Each meets certain criteria before being matched with a rider.
There are two miniature horses — Blackberry and Beauty — who are used for 4H youth projects and small animal assisted therapy sessions.
Therapeutic riding can help almost anyone with any diagnosis, including depression and anxiety, special needs conditions and veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, Balon said.
“Hooves for Heroes” is a free 10-week riding program for veterans. Other horse-related programs geared toward veterans with PTSD have been successful, Balon said, which is why she wanted to see the results firsthand. She is hoping to see participation for this program grow among local veterans, and is willing to offer it year-round if someone is interested.
Averaging about 21 riders a week, the facility also offers regular riding lessons for people looking to enhance their skills. There are two other regular riding instructors.
“These are just natural ways for people to cope,” she said. “They can come out and experience the horses in a natural environment.”
One rider named George, a toddler diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, is now conquering things with which he used to struggle, such as sitting up and riding on his own, walking independently and gaining muscle strength. George has also developed a special bond with Zip, a 23-year-old Quarter horse.
Balon’s son suffers from sensory and anxiety issues, and she has seen riding and caring for a horse help in calming him down, she says.
“It gives him something to look forward to and relaxes him,” she said.
Riding can be beneficial for youth, assisting with their hand-eye coordination, helping them focus and teaching them discipline and responsibility, Balon said. Through their 4H lease program, riders can lease a horse for $10 a month, and are solely responsible for necessary care, such as brushing and tacking the horse.
Handling such a large animal and getting the horse to listen and cooperate isn’t always an easy task, Balon says. Through programs like these, she has seen the confidence grow significantly in some riders.
“To see the horses grow and to see the people grow, too, it’s just incredible.”
To supplement the facility’s outdoor arena, the ultimate goal is to eventually raise enough money to build an indoor one, so lessons need not be cancelled due to inclement weather, Balon said. An indoor arena would have a handicapped-accessible ramp that would be suitable for all riders, she said.
Balon’s parents, Ray and Michelle McMinn, run other services out of Big Maple Farm, including a market that sells fresh produce such as corn, vegetables, potatoes, eggs, whole chickens and cuts of lamb.
The organization offers other activities, such as Paint n Sips on the farm and field trips during which youth and camp programs come and visit, Balon said. The organization’s Easter Egg hunt brought more than 500 people out to the farm.
Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies thrives solely on grants and donations, Balon said, and is always hoping for more volunteers. All money collected from sessions, fundraisers and grants goes back into caring for the animals, the facility, equipment and administrative costs.
BMFNT will host a three-day Fall Festival fundraiser on Sept. 29-30 at 11 a.m., and Oct. 6 at 11 a.m., offering hay and pony rides, games, pumpkin picking and more. Entry fee is $10.
For more information, visit the BMFNT Facebook page or www.bigmaplefarmnt.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.