DuBOIS — Teamwork has possibly never been more important than it is in 2020. During the trying times of the pandemic, The North Central PA LaunchBox and Penn State DuBois teamed up with Clearfield County Commissioners to help businesses impacted by shutdowns during the health crisis.
The LaunchBox team helped to administer a second round of funding for small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The LaunchBox has helped to process over 100 applications for small businesses in Clearfield County in need of financial relief, with more than 50 qualifying for aid. This resulted in Clearfield County Commissioners awarding nearly $500,000 in relief funding.
Clearfield County Commissioners recently announced a second round of grant funding aimed at helping the local economy recover from losses suffered during this time. The CARES Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law in March. According to the U. S. Department of the Treasury, this federal government initiative has provided a $2 trillion economic relief package distributed by government bodies on more local levels, such as Clearfield County.
The LaunchBox worked specifically with small businesses to process their applications and determine their losses, and to submit applications for CARES Act funding. The online application process was designed by Penn State DuBois Instructor of Information Sciences and Technology Fred Terwilliger.
Many business owners required help navigating the process of applying for CARES funding. The LaunchBox answered this call by setting up a computer lab in the Downtown DuBois location designed specifically to help individuals through this process.
An initial round of funding was distributed, beginning in September, of Clearfield County’s $7,157,429 award from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which originated in federal funding through the CARES Act.
