ST. MARYS— Nearly 200 people gathered on the Diamond in St. Marys Sunday afternoon for the “Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality” event.
Organized by three local educators, Dani Catalano, Chris Taylor and Chris Woodford, the goal of the event was to bring people together in a peaceful way and offer resources and education about racial equality.
Speakers included Mayor of St. Marys Lou Radkowski, State Rep. candidate Ryan Grimm, State Senate candidate and City Councilwoman Margie Brown, U.S. Rep. Glenn G.T. Thompson and Seminarian for the Dioscese of Erie Luke Daghir.
City of St. Marys Police Department officers were also in attendance.
“Our community came together in such a touching way,” said Catalano. “I feel everyone who attended learned something from the conversations they had or the speakers.”
Toward the end of the evening, there was eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in honor of Minnesota man George Floyd.
Thompson said the human race should come together and unite as a whole.
“The human race is a quilt of diversity,” he said. “Color, background, beliefs. While diversity is often used, too often, as a tool of division, diversity’s proper role makes us a stronger as people. It’s one we should lift up and celebrate, each and every moment, of each and every day.”
Communities are grieving over Floyd’s death, Thompson said, and before healing can begin, the violence and destruction must end. The past few days, he said, have felt like a giant step backard in America.
“We’re at a crossroads in this country, and as a man of faith, I greatly choose a path toward a just and righteous America. Where liberty is protected and citizens feel safe.”
Catalano says it was inspiring to see 150 to 200 people gathered that day, gathering resources, registering to vote and taking a stand.
“It is truly a testimate to how compassionate the citizens of rural Pennsylvania are,” Catalano says of the event. “Black lives matter here, because black lives matter everywhere.”