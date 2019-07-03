BENEZETTE — Nearly 40 women gathered at the Elk Country Visitor Center to throw hatchets, shoot arrows and participate in other outdoor adventures Sunday.
The first-ever ELK (Educating Ladies of KECA) Day Out event also offered hiking and backpacking basics, jewelry making, yoga, horse-drawn carriage rides, yarn spinning and more.
Kristi Reinaker, eastern field director for the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, said 39 women from Pennsylvania, New York and North Dakota participated.
Feedback from the women was very positive, Reinaker said.
“The activities offered were interesting and different than ones at similar events they have previously attended,” she said. “Activity sessions were extremely informative, and the instructors gave careful and thorough directions throughout sessions.”
The event also brought awareness to the KECA conservation efforts and opportunities at the ECVC, Reinaker said.
“The event made them even more excited to get involved with KECA through their local chapters, and to volunteer at the ECVC,” she said.
The plan is for KECA to make this an annual event, Reinaker said.
“The event helped expose women to activities they may not get to enjoy on a daily basis, or haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy,” Reinaker said. “They not only gained new skills, but created new friendships with others who share a love of elk country.”
For more information, visit www.experienceelkcountry.com.