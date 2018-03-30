DuBOIS — Anyone who lives within 5 miles of Highland Street Extension in Brady Township, where a permitted underground injection disposing well is expected to be, should have their water well tested, according to Darlene Marshall, a representative of the neighbors who are appealing the recent approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
To assure a safe water supply, residents should analyze their water for bacteria and nitrates at least once a year. Other parameters should be considered regularly, at least every three years, said Marshall, citing mahaffeylaboratory.com.
Exceptions to this include anytime a well is disturbed (changing or repairing a pump, etc.), when water supplies are changed, or new mining, gas drilling or other disturbances occur in the immediate area.
Individual water supplies are susceptible to loss of both quality and quantity, Marshall said, adding that regular water testing not only assures residents of knowing they have a safe water supply, but also can provide the necessary documentation if they suffer a loss of water quality because of mining, drilling or other land disturbance.
To document water quantity, Marshall suggested contacting Mahaffey Laboratory to discuss having flow data recorded for springs or a pump test conducted to estimate the production of a well.
It is the recommendation of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that a third party such as Mahaffey Laboratory collect the sample.
The Oil and Gas Regulation states that “a person who wishes to document the quality of a water supply to support a future claim that the drilling or alteration of the well affected the water supply by pollution may conduct a pre-drilling or pre-alteration survey in accordance with this section. The survey shall be conducted by an independent certified laboratory.”
A person independent of the well owner or well operator, other than an employee of the certified laboratory, may collect the sample and document the condition of the water supply, if the certified laboratory affirms that the sampling and documentation is performed in accordance with the laboratory’s approved sample collection, preservation, and handling procedure and chain of custody.
The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the permit to Windfall Oil & Gas of Falls Creek for the Frank & Susan Zelman 1 well in Brady Township March 21.
Once the DEP’s action is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, Marshall said opponents have 30 days to file a final appeal. Highland Street Extension area neighbors plan to file an appeal and begin seeking an alternate source of water.
Marshall asked the DuBois City Council on Monday to provide the services of city Solicitor Toni Cherry as legal counsel and to think about how water could be provided to the area if the water supply is adversely affected.
