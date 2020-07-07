REYNOLDSVILLE — A barn fire last Thursday destroyed the milking barn on the Mowrey Sprucelawn Farm through the night, but neighbors did what they could to rescue the animals.
Around 10:50 p.m. Reynoldsville Fire Department was alerted of a working structure fire in Washington Township. Reynoldsville Fire Chief Darren Scolese arrived on scene to the 75 by 400 foot barn half involved in the fire.
When Reynoldsville’s rescue arrived, firefighters quickly deployed hand lines to stop the fire from spreading. Sykesville Fire Department also laid down lines to extinguish the fire from the side of the barn with the main fire.
Crews on scene maintained seven hand line hoses to extinguish the fire on the main side. Falls Creek and Pinecreek fire departments set up fill sites on opposite sides of the fire and kept tankers filled through the night.
“Crews performed extensive overhaul and extinguished the fire without any rekindles,” the Reynoldsville Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “It was a long night, but everyone worked good together.”
About 1,000 bales of hay were in the barn, making extinguishing the fire difficult. Reynoldsville Volunteer Fireman Audie Geer got his excavator to spread the hay out to be sprayed with water.
According to Karen Mowrey, her neighbors, the Knessel family, were able to get most of the cows out of the barn before fire units arrived on scene. All of the cows were rescued from the burning barn, and are being housed temporarily on a nearby farm, Mowrey said.
Firefighters also kept the fire to the barn, and saved all the surrounding buildings from damage. Several pieces of equipment were damaged. The cost is estimated to be about $350,000.
A hoagie sale is underway to raise money for the Mowrey family to help with the cost of rebuilding the barn, and bringing the cows home. Orders can be placed at the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville, on the corner of Jackson and Fifth streets, or by calling 653-8593. All orders are due by July 19, and will be delivered July 28.
Responding fire departments included Brockway, Brady Township, Warsaw Township, Falls Creek, Sandy Township, DuBois, Sykesville, and Brookville. Firefighters were on scene until about 1:30 a.m