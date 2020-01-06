DuBOIS — Jackie and Paul Syktich, owners of Nelson’s Golden Years of DuBois, recently announced that Terry Khoury has completed the training and requirements to become a personal care home administrator.
Khoury took over her new responsibilities on Dec. 13, 2019, and will serve along-side the president and administrator, Jackie Syktich.
Khoury’s primary focus will be resident care, staff training, payroll, public relations and marketing.
Khoury has had a long-standing relationship with Syktich.
While Jackie Syktich was the president and CEO of DuBois Business College, she employed Khoury at the main campus in DuBois as the corporate director of admissions, then Khoury moved on to campus director of the Oil City and Philipsburg campuses.
Nelson’s Golden Years is a personal care home, one-story handicap facility located on Oklahoma Cemetery Road.
According to the owners, Nelson’s Golden Years offers more than just a home for loved ones; they offer a “lifestyle.”
There is a feeling of belonging in the complete and well-maintained facility where all the guests are catered to in every way, they said. From planned activities to personal time, everything has been structured to maintain both mind and body.
Khoury is looking forward to her new challenge and is excited to tackle the senior care issues that are so prevalent in the area.
Khoury may be reached at Nelson’s Golden Years at 814-371-7740.