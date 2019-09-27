Nelson’s Golden Years in DuBois is under new ownership and will hold an open house this weekend to celebrate the change with the community.
The new owners are Paul and Jackie Syktich, who took over on April 1. Paul is the owner of Syktich Appliance in downtown DuBois. Jackie previously owned the DuBois Business College.
“Paul and I feel blessed to be able to continue to offer the fine quality care that Kathy Nelson Kilgore, her husband, Bill, and her family had as a vision over 25 years ago,” said Jackie Syktich. “The enjoyment and love that we gain from our wonderful residents is priceless.”
The open house and carnival will be held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the personal care home located at 137 Oklahoma Cemetery Road in DuBois.
The public is invited to meet the owners and tour the facility. There will be food for sale and carnival games.
For more information, please call 814-371-7740.