Several administrative changes have recently taken place at Christ The King Manor in DuBois.
A copy of an internal memo dated June 7, 2019, signed by Chairman of the Board Steve Brazinski and distributed to employees and residents of the nursing home reads, “As you are all likely aware, Sam Zaffuto is on administrative leave. Although change can be stressful and create anxiety, it can also lead to improvement and growth.”
The memo was addressed to “Members of Christ the King family.”
David Thomas has been named interim administrator. He comes to Christ The King with 30 years of management experience in nursing home administration, according to the memo.
On behalf of the board, Brazinski, in the memo, assured members that Christ The King Manor “continues to provide a continuum of care through the healing mission of Jesus Christ, empowering those we serve to live full and dignified lives.”
Brazinski, in the memo, assured members that Christ The King is “financially sound” and the board is committed to ensuring that this continues for many years to come.
Effective Monday, Brazinski said Edward Andrulonis joined the executive management team as Chief Operating Officer.
Andrulonis has more than 29 years of experience in finance, management, sales and customer service.
“We are pleased to have someone of Ed’s caliber and experience join our team,” Brazinski said in the letter. “In this new position, Ed will be responsible for the overall business operations of Christ the King to ensure effective operational and financial procedures are in place.”
According to the letter, Thomas’ “areas of expertise include census building, marketing, regulatory compliance, cost containment, and labor relations. Thomas is an analytical decision maker with excellent problem solving skills. He has been recognized for his ability to develop employers’ professional growth and performance.”
Christ the King Manor, located at 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, is a service of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Erie. Since opening in 1971, Christ the King Manor has grown into a Continuing Care Retirement Community that offers a wide range of services to the elders of the community. This includes skilled nursing care, in-home services, personal care, memory support and specialized Alzheimer’s care and adult day care or independent living.
Contacted by the Courier Express, officials at Christ The King Manor said they have no comment on the changes at this time.