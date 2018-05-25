DuBOIS — A new business is coming to Sandy Township.
The Sandy Township Planning Commission recently approved the land development plan from Bohler Engineering on behalf of O’Reilly Automative Stores Inc.
According to Zoning Officer Jim Keck, O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., is proposing the development of a 0.886 acre parcel for an O’Reilly Auto Parts retail store to be located at 1011 E. DuBois Ave.
The building is expected to be 70 feet by 100 feet and the township’s off street loading and parking requirements have been met. There are 28 spaces required and 33 spaces proposed.
The land development plan is contingent on approval of a stormwater management plan by township Engineer Perry Bowser. The property is zoned commercial light industrial highway.
