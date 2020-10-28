WALSTON — The New Beginnings Church in Walston has built its own mini golf course, which will be free for the community to come play this weekend.
“The Roman Road” mini golf course will be free to the community to play every last weekend of the month, with this being the first weekend the church is opening it to the public. The course can currently be seen on the church’s Facebook page.
Pastor Devin Wintermyer said the members of his church started a project a few years ago called the J22;16, which stands for Jeremiah 22;16, thinking about what the church could do for the community.
“Then we had a walk around the city, and we talked to people. And everybody said they were bored. So we’ve kind of got this idea together, and we have a lot of builders in the church,” Wintermyer said.
This seemed like the perfect time for this project to become a reality because the church has the funds right now, and people have even worse cases of cabin fever because of the coronavirus. Wintermyer said the church had other things come up since they had the idea, and when he preached a sermon in July, God told him this was the right time because nobody was doing anything.
“Mini golf is something everyone can do from a kid to an adult, so it’s not focused toward any one group of people,” Wintermyer said
The course is nine holes with varying difficulty. Some of the pieces connect together to make larger holes. He also said there will be one hole in the middle of the course that is shaped like and “N” for New Beginnings.
There will also be obstacles placed on the course. These obstacles are not permanent fixtures, so the course will be a bit different every time someone comes to play.
The project leader has been Russ London, who had the help of about five other guys from the church in building the course.
“It’s 100 percent his creative idea,” Wintermyer said.
He said if these first nine holes seem to go over well, they will consider building another nine holes. The church’s concession stand will also be open for patrons to buy food and drinks from while playing. The money from this will go toward other projects at the church.
The golf course is housed indoors in the church’s event building next to the sanctuary, and will be open year round.
Since the first weekend happened to fall on Halloween weekend, there will be nine pieces of candy at the end of the nine holes for any children who come to play.