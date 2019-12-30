ST MARYS — A New Bethlehem couple is faces felony charges in connection with the theft of several ink cartridges at Walmart.
The couple reportedly were accompanied by a small child at the time of the theft of which they are accused.
Collin David Polka, 27, of New Bethlehem, is charged with the third-degree felony of retail theft, corruption of minors and having an obscured license plate, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 23.
Kayla Nichole Steele, 34, of New Bethlehem, is also charged with the third-degree felony of retail theft and corruption of minors.
Ridgway State Police reported a retail-theft incident that occurred at Walmart on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys Dec. 4. Police spoke with an asset protection associate at the store, who reportedly said Polka and Steele and their small child made their way through Walmart that day, looking at ink, electronics and other items, then moving through the toy section and storage totes, placing a large tote in their cart, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After returning to electronics, the couple allegedly selected different ink packages and placed them in the tote, closing the lid. Polka moved to the front of the store with the ink-filled tote, while Steele selected windshield-washer fluid. Steele paid for the fluid and cold coffee, then proceeded to exit the store with Polka, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A camera captured their concealed license plate as they left the parking lot.
Polka and Steele’s preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 21 at Jacob’s office.